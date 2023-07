Harvey Barnes set to undergo medical at Newcastle United this week, according to The Telegraph.

Leicester City winger is anticipated to cost roughly £35 million, with Allan Saint-Maximin set to make way as the Frenchman is on the verge of £30million move to Al-Ahli.

Karl Darlow is also getting closer to leaving this summer since Bournemouth is in negotiations to sign the 32-year-old goalkeeper. Although Leeds has also expressed interest, it appears Eddie Howe’s previous team is now leading race to secure his services.

According to the article, Saint-Maximin has already bid farewell to his teammates and the 26-year-old is ‘eager to make the move’ after receiving a £200,000-a-week offer from the Saudi Pro League team.