Manchester United’s imminent new signing Andre Onana has praised manager Erik ten Hag as a “master” before his transfer to Old Trafford has been officially announced by the club.

Onana is all set to complete a move from Inter Milan to Man Utd, according to Gazzetta dello Sport and numerous other outlets, with the 27-year-old also speaking to the Italian newspaper about the deal.

Onana has shone during his time at Inter but it seems he just couldn’t turn down the chance to join United, where he wants to try to win the Champions League under a manager he obviously has close links with.

Ten Hag and Onana worked together at Ajax previously, and so this signing looks ideal for the Dutch tactician to implement his preferred playing style.

It’s clear something needed to change after David de Gea’s decline last season, and MUFC fans will be excited to hear how positive Onana sounds about this move.

“I want and I hope to win the Champions League at Manchester United,” Onana said.

“I really want to start this new exciting experience, with a coach who is a master for me.”