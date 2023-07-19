Barcelona star on Man City’s radar as Pep Guardiola looks to replace £30m man

Al Ahli are pushing for Man City star Riyad Mahrez and should the Algerian leave the Etihad this summer, the Premier League champions could focus on bringing in a winger from Barcelona.

According to the Daily Mail, Al Ahli have made an improved £27m offer for Mahrez after their initial bid of £18m was rejected this week. The Saudi club have guaranteed City £23.2m plus £3.8m in bonuses but the Manchester club are likely to hold out for the £30m valuation they have placed on the 32-year-old.

Should this deal get over the line, Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna reports that Man City are eyeing a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha as Mahrez’s replacement. City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain and Deco have already been in contact this week over a move and the journalist states that Barcelona are willing to listen to any offer.

Raphinha only joined the Catalan side last summer from Leeds and has a contract in Spain until 2027. The Brazilian had a mixed campaign this past season, where he scored 10 goals and assisted a further 12 across 50 matches.

Guardiola seems to believe that the 26-year-old is the ideal replacement for Mahrez and it remains to be seen how this situation plays out in Manchester.

