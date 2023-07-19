Chelsea fire sale continuing as striker agrees terms with French giants

The wanton abandon that Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, approached past transfer windows with is continuing to bite hard for the west Londoners, as yet another Blues player appears to be on the verge of leaving the club.

With only three and a half weeks left until the beginning of the 2023/24 Premier League season the exit door at Stamford Bridge remains open, and that must surely be a worry for Mauricio Pochettino and his staff.

The Argentinian surely would’ve known before putting pen to paper that there were going to be significant outgoings to balance the books for Financial Fair Play, but the extent to which the Blues have needed to trim their first-team squad has been astonishing.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta have all departed.

Romelu Lukaku doesn’t appear to be wanted so he’s another big name likely to follow his former colleagues out of the club.

The Guardian (subscription required) now suggest that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed terms with Marseille on a three-year deal, which is expected to be concluded soon.

Whilst the Gabonese has never really been a major player for the Blues he can be relied upon to score goals, and with Chelsea’s squad getting smaller by the week, should they be hit by injuries, whose to say that Aubameyang couldn’t step up to do a job?

It’s a very dangerous game that Boehly appears to be playing, and we’ll soon find out if the west Londoners are in for another season of drama.