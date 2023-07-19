Chelsea star sends clear transfer message as he plans talks with Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has sent a clear message over his future as he admits he’ll sit down and talk things over with Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino soon.

The talented 19-year-old only joined Chelsea last year, but didn’t see much playing time in his first season at Stamford Bridge, so it could be that he’d be someone the club would look to loan out this term.

Chukwuemeka, however, seems keen to stay and fight for his place in the Chelsea first-team, and says he hopes to find a solution together with Pochettino soon.

See below for his update on his future, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter…

Carney Chukwuemeka on his future: “I want to stay and prove to everyone what I can do and help the club”. ? #CFC “We'll sit down with Pochettino and so we will decide what's best for me”. pic.twitter.com/cq246IODRS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

Chukwuemeka was highly regarded during his time at former club Aston Villa, and the England Under-20 international will surely want to show what he can do on the very biggest stage as soon as possible.

Still, there will likely be plenty of competition for places at Chelsea, so it remains to be seen if he’ll realistically be able to work his way into Pochettino’s plans.