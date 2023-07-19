After a great end of the 2022/23 campaign under Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace will be hoping to kick on at the start of the 2023/24 season and build up a decent head of steam to keep them well clear of a relegation dog-fight.

Under Patrick Vieira, the Eagles were heading for almost certain relegation last season, however, Hodgson’s arrival was like a breath of fresh air and they never looked back.

Essentially the same players that had underperformed for the Frenchman found another level under the former England coach.

Hodgson remains in charge for this season, but one player that appears unlikely to be able to penetrate the first-team is Jake O’Brien.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the defender is close to sealing another loan move to RWD Molenbeek, after he starred there during 2022/23.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds midfielder has major offer from Saudi Arabia West Ham forward has told the club he wants to leave ‘Very good signing’ – Savage thinks England ace should join West Ham

At 22 years of age, he still has the majority of his football career ahead of him, and though it might be seen as a negative that he can’t get into the Palace side at present, getting him regular minutes elsewhere rather than either sitting on the bench or playing for the youth or reserve sides, will surely be beneficial for all in the long run.

The club will almost certainly keep an eye on his development, and in 12 month’s time, if he’s proved himself at Molenbeek again, it might be the right time for the Eagles to take the plunge.