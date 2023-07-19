“Get out of the club” – Wayne Rooney’s strong words for Man United outcast Mason Greenwood

If there’s one man who knows what being a success at Man United feels like it’s Wayne Rooney, and the club’s record goalscorer has given some words of advice to club outcast, Mason Greenwood.

The youngster hasn’t played since January 2022 after accusations were made against him, and which have now been dropped.

Currently in the process of trying to get back to match fitness, United’s silence regarding their employee is deafening.

An apparent investigation has been ongoing for months but there has been no news as to what the outcome of that has been, leading many to believe that, perhaps, Greenwood’s time at the club is up.

Rooney certainly believes the 21-year-old would be better off moving on to pastures new.

“It leaves Mason Greenwood in a position where he is stuck,” he said to The Athletic (subscription required).

“So for Mason, it’s a bad position to be in because I’m sure he just wants to play football. But for the club, its image and ensuring they make the right decisions, it’s almost a catch 22.

“I think the best thing for Mason now is to get out of the club and go and develop somewhere else.

“He needs to get back playing because it has been a long time. With everything that has happened and how long the internal investigation has taken, it’s probably got to a place now where Mason just needs to go and play and to try and get his career back on track.

“It’s a difficult position for Mason but for the club as well. You have to make sure you get to the right decision before moving forward and it looks like they’re really struggling to get to that place.”

Strong words they may be, but perhaps that’s what is needed. No more beating around the bush.

Even if the player himself finds his fitness and form, the storm of abuse that’s likely to come his way from opposition fans will surely test him to the very limit.

That’s something he doesn’t need when all he’s trying to do is concentrate on his football and getting his life back together.

It can’t be ignored that he is an innocent man in the eyes of the law, though having such focus on his shoulders is clearly going to have an effect, both on him and his team-mates.

For any number of reasons, Greenwood is likely to be better off by taking Rooney’s sage advice.