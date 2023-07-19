Harry Kane’s Tottenham future is now 50/50 with decision in one man’s hands

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham has been a major talking point throughout this summer’s transfer window and the move is now 50/50 as Bayern Munich grows in confidence of landing the striker.

The 29-year-old has only one year left on his current Spurs deal and if he fails to sign a new contract, the North London club will lose him for free next summer.

Bayern Munich have been the club pushing the hardest for Kane this summer and have already seen two bids rejected by Spurs so far with the latest in the region of €80m (£68.5m) plus add-ons.

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Bayern now believe they have everything in place to sign Kane but the Bundesliga outfit still needs to reach an agreement with Daniel Levy.

The England star’s future at Tottenham is considered 50/50 and it is in Levy’s hands.

Levy is one of the toughest men to negotiate with in the sport and the Tottenham chairman is looking for at least £100m to part ways with his main man.

It is believed that Kane wants to move to Germany but is unwilling it push for it at this stage. Bayern now seem very confident in landing the England superstar and it will be interesting to see how things play out over the coming days.