“I’d love to play for Barca” – Joao Felix looking to resurrect his career after awful Chelsea spell

Though he’s only 23 years of age, Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix is at a career crossroads after a loan move to Chelsea really didn’t work out.

The Portuguese understandably wasn’t wanted at Stamford Bridge after a pathetic return of four goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, per WhoScored.

Unfortunately for him, Atletico Madrid don’t appear to want him either, and therefore a loan or permanent move would appear to be the best solution.

With that in mind, his words to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, can only be seen as a come and get me plea to Atleti’s Spanish league rivals, FC Barcelona.

? EXCLUSIVE — João Félix statement on his future: “I’d love to play for Barça”. ? “Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça”. ? “It was always my dream since I was a kid”. ? “If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me”. pic.twitter.com/3zg9BiCDgO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

It’s no wonder that Atleti have chosen to tell MARCA, Spain’s major sports newspaper, that they find Felix’s comments to be ‘unprofessional and disrespectful.’

Quite whether he will get his way is another question entirely, though with Barca’s well reported financial difficulties, one wonders how the Catalans would be able to afford even a loan deal.

If he can hit the heights that saw Atleti pay over €100m for his services from Benfica, then whichever club ends up with Joao Felix will be getting a bargain.

However, it can’t be ignored that he’s now bombed at both Atleti and Chelsea, so it’s worth asking the question as to whether he will always be one of those players that never fulfils his true promise.

Perhaps he will come good if he gets his boyhood wish to sign for Barcelona.