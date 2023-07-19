Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on the transfer situation of Lille striker Jonathan David in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today.

The Canada international has impressed in his time in Ligue 1 and previously attracted plenty of attention from transfer gossip columns, though Romano admits it’s currently looking pretty quiet for him.

Romano did suggest there are a lot of clubs keeping an eye on David, though he didn’t name names, and this follows Manchester United and Chelsea recently being linked with him by L’Equipe.

David could surely have some impact at Old Trafford, where Erik ten Hag is in need of a new signing up front, though it seems Rasmus Hojlund is the priority in that position for now.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also have issues up front as Mauricio Pochettino is surely not going to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Romelu Lukaku, while it remains to be seen if new signing Christopher Nkunku will play up front or in midfield.

David is surely worth considering for these sides and others, but it seems there’s nothing concrete happening on that front at the moment.

“Jonathan David – A player who made headlines for a while, but there’s still no significant updates on Jonathan David’s future, no bids at this stage,” Romano said.

“Lille want €65m to let him leave, so it’s not something easy. Many top clubs follow him but a lot will depend on what happens with the strikers domino including Harry Kane. Once that starts moving we’ll see what happens and if it can affect David’s future.”