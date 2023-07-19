According to a SportMediaset report, Leeds United has submitted a bid to recruit AC Milan striker Divock Origi this summer.

The Whites have made a proposal to the Serie A team for the services of the Belgian striker, according to the report.

They face competition from Premier League team Crystal Palace, and Milan are open to his departure since he only managed two goals since signing from Liverpool.

He would undoubtedly shine in the Championship thanks to his background of years of consistent play in Europe and given that he joined Milan last year on a free transfer, it’s quite unlikely that he would be too expensive.