Frustrated Leeds man desperate to leave Elland Road

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is reportedly keen to leave Elland Road in this summer’s transfer window.

The youngster has struggled for playing time in the Leeds first-team and has had to go out on loan in order to play first-team football.

Burnley are now among the clubs interested in Drameh, which could offer him a tempting opportunity to play in the Premier League next season, and it seems he’s desperate for his current club to let him go.

Leeds, meanwhile, could be signing Sam Byram this summer, meaning even more competition for Drameh to contend with in Daniel Farke’s squad.

LUFC fans will hope this situation can be resolved soon, but it’s worrying quite how much one of their top young players seems to want out of the club.