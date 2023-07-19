Man City reach an agreement to bring one of the world’s best players to the Etihad

Man City have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Josko Gvardiol as Pep Guardiola is set to add one of the best defenders in world football to his squad.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the agreement between the two clubs but the fee remains undisclosed. The German club have been demanding at least €100m throughout the summer transfer window for the centre-back, therefore, it is likely in that region.

The Croatia international has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions, which was done one month, and Gvardiol has completed the first part of medical today ahead of signing his contract.

EXCLUSIVE: Joško Gvardiol to Man City, here we go! Agreement reached on the fee between City and Leipzig ??? ? Understand Gvardiol has completed the first part of medical tests today — deal on the verge of being signed. Gvardiol agreed personal terms one month ago with City. pic.twitter.com/njylKAxYAU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

This is an incredible signing for Man City to complete as Gvardiol is one of the best centre-backs in the world at the age of 21. The Croatian star showed his quality to the World during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and it is scary to think what Guardiola will do with such a talent.

This is a signing that should worry the rest of the Premier League as Man City’s defensive line is already the best in the league, along with Newcastle.

Gvardiol will only push Guardiola’s side further as they seek to repeat their historic season last time around.