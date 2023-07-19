Man United outcast could be set for incredible move to Chelsea

That famous saying of football being a funny old game certainly rings true for one Man United outcast this morning.

As often happens in the game, the trajectories of players can change in the blink of an eye and for a variety of reasons.

Take Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana. A brilliant player but one whose career has been beset by a series of knee injuries, the latest of which is likely to see him miss the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s a devastating blow for the 22-year-old Frenchman, and one that leaves the Blues in a bit of a pickle ahead of the new season given their sales across the current transfer window.

That’s where Man United potentially come in.

According to 90Min sources, Red Devils outcast, Harry Maguire, has become a player of interest for Mauricio Pochettino.

The England international knows that he no longer has any future with the Old Trafford outfit, and a move to Chelsea would surely appeal to a centre-back that has always done well for his country, but less so under Erik ten Hag’s way of playing.

More Stories / Latest News “Talks are on” – Eddie Howe says Newcastle star needs to be sold for the club to grow Reliable Real Madrid journalist says PSG’s position hasn’t changed regarding selling Kylian Mbappe this summer Harry Maguire wants to be paid off to leave Man United this summer

Though any deal is a long way from a successful conclusion, the fact that the Blues have enquired about Maguire’s services suggests that there could be something in this.

Chelsea themselves have to get back to winning ways and in that respect, their story is a mirror of Maguire’s at this point.

With just over three weeks left until the start of the season, this one needs to move quickly if a deal is going to get over the line.