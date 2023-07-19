“I didn’t like the manner in which David de Gea left … he deserved more respect” – Exclusive Ben Foster interview

David de Gea deserved more respect prior to leaving Old Trafford, according to former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster.

De Gea is currently a free agent after failing to extend his stay at Old Trafford following a 12-year spell, which included winning the 2012/13 Premier League.

Foster is preparing for a new League Two season with recently-promoted Wrexham in America and made 23 appearances for Manchester United between 2007 and 2010. The 40-year-old believes his former club had no real need to sign Andre Onana, even if the Cameroon international has been brought in as a new long-term number one.

“I didn’t like the manner in which David de Gea left, I really didn’t,” said Foster, who is targeting promotion with Wrexham to League One this season. “Considering what David has done for Manchester United over the years he deserved more respect. Football is cutthroat.

“Sometimes you get players who will angle for more money or a bigger contract. And then the fans pile in and give them dog’s abuse. But with de Gea he’s given Manchester United over ten years of service and has won the Player of the Year multiple times. He’s been incredible and the way they dealt with his exit was disappointing.”

Andre Onana is about to complete a £47million move to Old Trafford from Inter with Manchester United chasing his signature whilst De Gea’s future was still uncertain.

Onana was one of the standout keepers from last season reaching the Champions League Final with Inter. Manchester United have offered him a five-year deal with a one year option on top. Erik ten Hag is impressed by his shot-stopping, authority in the box and leadership.

Foster praised the qualities of Onana, but added that he questions the wisdom of spending big money on a new ‘keeper when a striker like Harry Kane looks like it should be more of a priority for the club.

“Onana is a good keeper and very athletic,” said Foster. “But playing in the Premier League is a different kettle of fish. It takes a big goalie and personality to play in the Premier League and to turn out for Manchester United. And that was De Gea. I know he divides the fan base, but for many years he put in at least a 7/10 performance for Manchester United and there’s a lot of pressure playing for Manchester United. So now we’ll see how it goes for Andre next season but it’s not the easiest job.

“The reality is Manchester United need a top four finish. And if they could have got Harry Kane they would have been cooking. I still think they need to put the ball in the back of the net. That’s going to be their main priority before the season starts, and yet instead they went and spent around £40 million on a goalkeeper when they had a really good one already at the club, which is why I say we have to wait and see whether the transfer pays off.”