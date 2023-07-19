Newcastle United have already made decision on potential Chelsea transfer raid

Newcastle United have reportedly already made one decision on the potential transfer pursuit of a new left-back this summer.

It seems the Magpies already ruled out a move for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella early on in this transfer window, according to a report from The Athletic.

Cucurella has not been at his best since leaving Brighton for Chelsea last summer, and it’s hard to understand why his form has deteriorated quite so much, even if he’s far from the only one who was a little below-par for the Blues last season in a difficult campaign for almost everybody at the club.

Newcastle could have been an interesting option for Cucurella, while Eddie Howe may also have been keen to try reviving the 24-year-old’s career and boosting his own squad in the process.

The Athletic suggest, however, that NUFC have decided not to pursue this one, while other suitors also seem to be proving hard to find.

Chelsea spent big on Cucurella last summer so it would probably still require a big fee to persuade the west London giants to sell, and it’s not surprising if clubs are reluctant to meet that kind of price right now.

