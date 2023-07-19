Newcastle on brink of completing deal for England wonderkid

Newcastle United are reportedly on the brink of completing the transfer of Wolves and England wonderkid Leo Shahar.

According to reports, the England youth international is edging closer to finalising his switch to St James’ Park after being the latest top talent identified by Dan Ashworth.

Shahar, a 16-year-old right-back, is highly regarded at Wolves and it looks like Newcastle have now convinced him to continue his development with them.

This looks like smart business by the Magpies, who are quietly building a really exciting project under their wealthy Saudi owners.

Big names like Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have come in at NUFC, but they’re also investing in youth and thinking for the long-term.

