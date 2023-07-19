The Glazers could pull the plug on the sale of Man United as issues remain

There is worrying news emerging for Man United fans as it is being reported that the club’s owners the Glazer family could pull the plug on the sale of the club after months of bids.

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Britain’s Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the two main contenders to take over the club from the Glazers and according to the Daily Mail, their final bids for the Premier League club are around the £5bn mark. This is not what the Glazers were seeking when they initially put Manchester United up for sale and insiders believe that their figure was closer to £6bn.

Attempts have been made to raise those bids but they have not been successful.

Mike Keegan now states, that after it was said that a deal could be done before the new season begins, the Glazers will still be in charge of Man United when Erik ten Hag’s side kicks off their season on August 14 against Wolves. The journalist says that everything should have been done by now as the process has been ongoing since November.

The American owners keep pushing out the timeframe in which the sale should be done, which points to the fact that there are clear issues, which could see them pull the plug on the sale.

EXCL: The Glazers could pull the plug on the sale of @ManUtd ?? ?? @MikeKeegan_DM has the latest ? pic.twitter.com/hydoT82hKV — Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 19, 2023

This would be a disaster for Man United fans as they have been protesting against the Glazer’s ownership for years and they seem to be on the brink of getting their wish.

All this uncertainty is also not good for Ten Hag’s team as they need as little noise as possible with a new season around the corner. However, nothing is confirmed yet, although this report does not sound good for the Man United fanbase.