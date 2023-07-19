Transfer news round-up: Joao Felix, Xavi Simons, Levi Colwill, Rasmus Hojlund & more

Hello and welcome to my latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for the full piece, plus other columns from Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!

Joao Felix reveals he wants to join Barcelona

Big news last night as an exclusive statement from Joao Felix revealed his desire to play for Barcelona. I can also reveal that Barca want to sign the Portuguese forward.

He’s back at Atletico Madrid after his loan spell at Chelsea, and it’s now important to mention that he’s confirmed directly to me: “I want to go to Barcelona.”…

Rasmus Hojlund to Man Utd latest

Manchester United are now preparing their opening offer for Rasmus Hojlund. They have an agreement on personal terms with the Atalanta striker, it’s 100% agreed between United and the player, so they now just need to find a solution with his club.

Atalanta won’t be easy to negotiate with, as they want €65-70m for Hojlund and have already rejected the possibility of signing United players as part of the deal. One of the players discussed was Fred, but Atalanta had no interest as they’re not looking for players there…

