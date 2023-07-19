Video: Donny van de Beek scores incredible winner in Man United pre-season clash

Man United were 1-0 winners over Lyon on Wednesday as pre-season preparations continue for Erik ten Hag’s side ahead of the new campaign.

The winning goal came courtesy of Donny van de Beek four minutes into the second half as the Dutch star produced a stunning volley which ended up being the winner in the clash.

The 26-year-old has had a torrid time at Old Trafford since joining the club and will be hoping his pre-season performances can earn him interest before the transfer window shuts.