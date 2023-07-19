Video: What Liverpool’s new Anfield Road stand will look like when finished

Anfield has been a construction site over the summer as the final touches are being put on Liverpool’s new Anfield Road stand and now a video has emerged of what the final product will look like.

The new stand will accommodate around 16,000 supporters and take Anfield’s overall capacity to 61,000 ahead of the new season.

It is expected to be complete at the start of the campaign and This is Anfield have obtained a video showing what the new stand will look like when finished – which can be seen below.