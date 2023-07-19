Now that Declan Rice has left West Ham and the east Londoners have an idea of how much money they have to play with in the summer transfer window, it’s time to get to work.

David Sullivan and David Moyes have a little under four weeks to try and bring in some reinforcements, as they look to progress on from winning the Europa Conference League final and securing Premier League safety last year.

It isn’t clear at this stage just how Financial Fair Play is going to interfere with Moyes’ spending plans, but at the very least they have to replace their former captain, even if they’re unable to do much else in this window.

Sales are a potential way for them to get salaries off the books and also raise some money that can be immediately reinvested.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), one player has told David Moyes that he wishes to leave the club, and with only one goal scored in 31 appearances (per The Athletic), it’s difficult to imagine that the club will stand in his way.

Nikola Vlasic, who cost the east Londoners £25.7million in August 2021 from CSKA Moscow, has been a complete flop.

Despite having an option to buy him after he’d spent a season on loan there, Serie A’s Torino apparently didn’t contact West Ham during the required period, and as such the agreed €13m/£11.1m option is no longer in effect.

Given the Hammers don’t have room for Vlasic in any event, it’s time to cut their losses.