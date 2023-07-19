Excl: Fabrizio Romano names two PL suitors for player who’s now in advanced talks over AC Milan transfer

AC Milan are now in advanced talks over the potential transfer of Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, who also had interest from the Premier League.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news guru explaining that both Fulham and Nottingham Forest have been keen on the USA international, only for the San Siro to emerge as his clear preference, partly due to the fact that Milan can offer Champions League football next season.

“AC Milan are in advanced talks over signing Yunus Musah from Valencia,” Romano said.

“He’s also had interest from the Premier League from Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

“Still, Milan have Champions League football and are leading the race. He wants to join them, and other clubs will only have an opportunity for him if Milan decide to leave the race.”

Musah has shown himself to be a promising young talent in his time in La Liga, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in Serie A, though it would also have been intriguing to get a look at the former Arsenal youngster back in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old spent seven years in Arsenal’s academy between 2012 and 2019, but it’s at Valencia where he really made his name, and it now looks like it could earn him a big move to Milan this summer, with things now at an advanced stage.