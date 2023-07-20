Willy Gnonto’s agent has reportedly landed in London to finalize the player’s transfer to Everton, according to Sportitalia.

“Wilfried Gnonto’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli, according to the latest Sportitalia rumours, is in London to define the ex-Inter attacker’s move from Leeds to Everton,” according to Sportitalia.

“Definitive white smoke expected in the next few hours.” – said the publication.

Gnonto has been closely linked with leaving Elland Road, with various clubs reportedly interested in the dynamic attacker.

But the young guy observed as numerous of his teammates left the West Yorkshire club, either on long-term contracts or on short-term deals.

Aside from Rodrigo, other players who left the club on loan include were Robin Koch, Marc Roca, and Brenden Aaronson.

Young winger Gnonto now appears likely to be the next player to leave Elland Road.