Another Liverpool legend looks to follow Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane is in talks over a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr after failing to meet expectations during his first season in Germany.

Last summer, the Senegal star signed a three-year deal with the Bavarian giants after making the decision to leave Liverpool after many successful years.

It looks like his time with Bayern may already be up as a representative from the Roof agency, which looks after Mane, met Al Nassr sporting director Goran Vucevic at the Pine Cliffs hotel in Portugal to discuss the potential switch, reports The Athletic.

Mane is with Bayern in Portugal as the German champions prepare for the new season and the forward could be the next Liverpool legend to move to the Middle East as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson after expected to finalise their deals in the coming days.

The trio were a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s success at Liverpool in which they won every trophy possible and their decision to move to a country with an appalling human rights record will disappoint a lot of Reds fans.

Mane had an indifferent season for Bayern Munich last time around, scoring only seven goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances. The former Liverpool star did sustain a serious leg injury in November, which impacted his campaign, but the German giants still want to move on from the forward.

The 31-year-old’s altercation with team-mate Leroy Sane might have played a role in this decision as Mane now looks to be on his way to Saudi Arabia to join the many others who have accepted their huge offers.