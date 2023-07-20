Kai Havertz hits back at critics after goal for Arsenal in friendly victory

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz seemed to take a dig at his critics with a tweet celebrating his goal this afternoon.

The Germany international went viral for all the wrong reasons when he hilariously failed to score a single goal during the MLS cross and volley challenge.

Following a difficult spell at Chelsea, fans could be forgiven for getting a bit worried about the Havertz deal for Arsenal, but he put things right with a well-taken goal last night.

Havertz now seems keen to shut his critics up, tweeting ‘Hav that’ with a target emoji and a yawning emoji, as you can see below…

Havertz looks an intriguing signing for Arsenal and fans will hope it’s a gamble that doesn’t end up backfiring.

The 24-year-old shone at former club Bayer Leverkusen, but it just hasn’t quite happened for him yet in English football.

Mikel Arteta will now hope to change that this season, and Havertz will no doubt be glad to have got his first goal for the Gunners.

