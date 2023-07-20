Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on four potential Arsenal transfer exits

Fabrizio Romano has provided some Arsenal transfer news in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this morning, discussing the latest on the futures of the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares and Arthur Okonkwo.

Arsenal have had a busy summer bringing in Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, so there will surely now be outgoings before they can possibly consider re-entering the market for further signings.

While Gunners fans will surely want to see more new faces coming in, it could take some time to see movement on the likes of Pepe and Cedric, according to Romano.

It had looked like Pepe could move to the Saudi Pro League, but that seems to have stalled, while Cedric’s wage demands seem to be proving an issue for suitors like Villarreal.

Romano also didn’t have a further update on Holding’s future, so things may become clearer in the coming weeks with regards to how much AFC can spend.

“As previously reported, Arsenal are focusing on player sales after deals for Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz,” Romano said.

“Nicolas Pepe had opportunities from Saudi but it’s still in stand-by now, Cedric Soares is attracting interest from different countries, including Spain with Villarreal, but his salary is too big for them now.

“There’s no news on Rob Holding after Besiktas interest; Arthur Okonkwo will leave in a permanent transfer.”