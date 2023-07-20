Chelsea-linked Neymar confirms where he’ll play next season

Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Neymar, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer (Evening Standard), has finally confirmed where he intends to play his football during the 2023/24 season.

The Brazilian had endured another torrid campaign in 2022/23, and despite getting amongst the goals and assists – 15 and 13 respectively per BBC Sport – he was still on the end of a campaign against him by the club’s ultras (via Goal).

Back in May which was around the time the ultras descended on his property and demanded the Brazilian left the club, it appeared entirely possible that Neymar would accede to their wish.

Time, it would seem, is a great healer and his feelings have now changed to the extent where he will be pulling on the PSG shirt again next season.

“I hope to play this season at PSG, I have a contract with Paris. So far, no one has told me anything,” he said to CazeTV (h/t Evening Standard).

“I am calm, even if there is not much love between the supporters and the player. I will be there with or without love.”

Reading between the lines, Neymar’s stay arguably says more about the European clubs that weren’t willing to pay his astronomical salary – €56.3m a year per Capology – than the player’s own desire to move elsewhere.

Former team-mate at Barcelona and PSG, Lionel Messi, found an outlet in Inter Miami, but Neymar has been left high and dry and with nowhere else to turn.

So, like it or lump it, on both sides, this marriage of convenience won’t be ending in divorce just yet.