Chelsea star could hold key to Scamacca sale for West Ham

As the 2023/24 Premier League season appears over the horizon, West Ham still haven’t managed to sign any new players.

The Hammers seemingly decided to wait for the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal before deciding to enter the marketplace which, in hindsight, seems a dangerous tactic to be using.

Not only that, it also appears that the east Londoners have been keen to sell Gianluca Scamacca but only on a permanent basis.

Given that he’s been a huge flop for the club – scoring just three Premier League goals across the 2022/23 campaign per WhoScored – it won’t come as a surprise that no clubs are willing to pay anywhere close to the £35.5m Scamacca cost the Hammers a year ago, per Sky Sports.

According to Forza Roma there may be a way around the current roadblock, and that appears very much dependant on one particular Chelsea star.

The same outlet report that David Moyes wants to make Armando Broja his new main striker for next season, and the 21-year-old may be open to the move.

Were that transfer to prove successful, that would then open the door for Scamacca to move to Roma on loan, with a view to a potential transfer somewhere down the line.

That’s clearly not the ideal option for the Hammers, but with the Italian apparently dead set on being a Giallorossi player, it’s arguably the best outcome all round.