Decision made in pre-season friendly could land Cristiano Ronaldo in trouble for potential contract breach

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr competed in a pre-season friendly with Celta Vigo on Monday and the clash has sparked talk of a potential contract breach for the Portugal legend.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made his first pre-season appearance on Monday, playing 45 minutes before watching the second half in the stands alongside friends and family.

However, the Portuguese superstar may have landed himself in controversy after appearing to wear an Adidas item while under contract with Nike during the game. Ronaldo has been a Nike athlete since 2003 and he has worn the American brand only ever since.

The item in question appears to be the shinpads Ronaldo wore on the night as they were made by Nike’s rivals Adidas. It remains to be seen why he was sporting the three stripes as the 38-year-old normally wears custom shinpads whilst playing.