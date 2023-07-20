Inter Miami confirm the arrival of another one of Lionel Messi’s friends

Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of former Barcelona star Jordi Alba as the left-back reunites with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in the MLS.

The Spain international left the Catalan side at the end of last season and it allowed Miami to pick him up on a free transfer. The 34-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with the MLS franchise as they look to build a team to win titles around Messi having experienced a horrendous campaign so far this season.

Alba will link up with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets who were unveiled as Inter Miami players on Sunday. The duo took part in their first training session in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday and are expected to make their debut against Cruz Azul this Friday.

Oficial????Bienvenido @JordiAlba We have signed Spanish international defender Jordi Alba to a contract through the 2024 season. Find out all the details:https://t.co/43s7DbZ528https://t.co/dj2lmpulM2 pic.twitter.com/DkVnMRT35n — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2023

This will be the first club Alba has played for in 11 years after leaving Barcelona at the end of last season. The left-back experienced an incredible time with the Catalan giants winning every trophy possible.

Many fans will be excited to see him link up with Messi as the duo had a strong relationship in Spain.

Luis Suarez looks to be the next friend of the Argentine’s that will come through the door at Inter Miami, now that the Alba deal is complete. The striker is believed to be in advanced talks with the MLS franchise over a move and they will hope to complete a deal soon with his current club Gremio.