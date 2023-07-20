Jordan Henderson’s Saudi motives are genuine says Premier League co-creator

The player grab from the Saudi Pro League continues apace, with more and more stars being assuaged to move from Europe thanks to the multi-million pound contracts on offer, however, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s potential move to Al Ettifaq has a different vibe according to one of the co-creators of the Premier League.

Henderson has seemingly received a bit of a backlash for even considering the switch given his vocal support of the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Saudi Arabia refuses to recognise homosexuality and therefore one can understand the potential ire of supporters groups.

However, Jon Smith, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffisde column, would appear to respectfully disagree.

‘Jordan Henderson is sort of a older citizen of the football playing community but he’s a great ambassador for the sport. I think that’s a really, really good thing to bring him in because he will help to bring the younger lads through as well,’ he wrote.

‘I know people have mentioned his support of the LGBTQ community being at odds with moving to Saudi, but you have to remember that footballers say and do a lot of things with every good intention and often have to move through more complicated circumstances which challenge their beliefs, but I honestly think that Jordan is genuine.’

Smith wasn’t looking to overlook or push aside any of the issues that are still at the forefront of the minds of many either.

‘The other thing is that the Khashoggi incident has affected a lot of things. I’m led to believe that although it wasn’t on his direction it happened on his watch, so I think he and the Saudi authorities have a lot to prove to the world,’ he added.

‘To prove that, actually, there is a sea change, and the sea change revolves around respect for everyone. Sex, colour, creed, sexual predilection whatever – but again, that’s going to take time.

‘You need ambassadors in there. Maybe a Jordan Henderson to articulate that to people and to help lead the way for that Kingdom to join the mainstream.

‘It’s a big step but if they want to join us in a new world.…’

From Henderson’s own point of view, at 33 years of age, he has the chance to earn life-changing sums of money for what would likely be his last big professional football contract.

It’s a fair bet that he’s had to wrangle with his conscience before coming to his decision, and whilst that won’t chime with everyone, giving the Liverpool captain the benefit of the doubt is surely the least that he deserves.

With Fabinho likely to move on too, it frees up another position or two in the midfield, and allows the Reds to re-enter the market for a big name.