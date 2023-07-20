Jurgen Klopp would love to add Real Madrid star to his midfield but major roadblock present

Midfield has been Jurgen Klopp’s main interest this summer as the Liverpool manager continues to look to improve the middle of the park ahead of the new campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister has been signed from Brighton, whilst Dominik Szoboszlai arrived on Merseyside from RB Leipzig; however, the Reds have lost plenty of stars such as James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian and Naby Keita. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho look certain to be heading for the exit door at Anfield in the coming days also and the Premier League club need to bring in another body before the new campaign gets underway.

The Reds have been linked to several midfield stars in recent days and The Telegraph reports that Klopp would love long-term target Aurélien Tchouaméni to join the club and that the France international would be a serious target for Liverpool if Real Madrid decided to sell the midfielder.

? Aurélien Tchouaméni would be a serious target for Liverpool if Real Madrid decided to sell the midfielder. He is on Klopp's radar. (Source: @TeleFootball) pic.twitter.com/LWUyBCQGLV — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 20, 2023

However, the La Liga giants have no intention of parting ways with the 23-year-old this summer and he remains part of their plans for the new season, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool have other targets they will want to pursue and according to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, four names on Klopp’s transfer list to take over Fabinho’s role in the team would be Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips and Romeo Lavia.

It remains to be seen who the Merseyside club will pursue and it is a transfer they will hope to complete before the season kicks off.