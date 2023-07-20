If Leeds want to get straight back into the Premier League at the first attempt, then they need to be looking at players that aren’t just going to come in and do a job but who are going to improve the first-team.

Daniel Farke and 49ers Enterprises aren’t likely to put up with the mediocre, albeit finances will dictate just how heavily they can invest in the transfer market.

As long as the all whites can get off to a reasonably decent start, the German has the tools and the nous to keep the club bubbling along nicely throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds will need a good squad to help keep them at the top throughout the season, and to that end, they have been linked with 20-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Edouard Michut, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland, by the Daily Mail’s print edition (h/t MOT Leeds News).

It’s believed that the Black Cats didn’t want to take up their option on the player, but their loss could well be Leeds’ gain.

Though it’s not clear how much Leeds would need to pay to sign him, the fact that Sunderland had a £2.5m option on the player (per MOT Leeds News) is probably as good a guide as any as to what the Ligue Un champions would accept.

At that price, even if things didn’t work out as the all whites expect, it’s a no brainer.