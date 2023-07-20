Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names ideal candidate to replace Jordan Henderson as Liverpool captain

Liverpool look to be edging closer to selling key midfield duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to clubs in Saudi Arabia, with Fabrizio Romano also naming his ideal candidate to be the new Reds captain.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano said he wasn’t aware of a final decision being made yet, but he suggested that he’d go with Virgil van Dijk as the new man to wear the armband for Liverpool.

“There is finally an agreement between Al Ettifaq and Liverpool for Jordan Henderson. He’ll move for £12m plus add-ons, while the Fabinho deal with Al Ittihad is also being checked. No medical yet, but he has an agreement on personal terms and we’re just waiting for the clubs to sign everything off,” Romano said.

He added: “Of course the Liverpool players understand the incredible contract proposal received by Henderson at his age, so no issues there. It’s still not clear who’s going to be the next captain, but in my opinion Virgil van Dijk would be a fantastic candidate.”

Still, this is clearly going to be a challenging new era for Liverpool, with Henderson and Fabinho surely needing replacing in the transfer market.

LFC writer Neil Jones discussed this further in his CaughtOffside column yesterday, taking a look at links with the likes of Romeo Lavia and Sofyan Amrabat.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, and one imagines they will surely make further additions in that area of the pitch in the coming weeks.