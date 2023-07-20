Man City star undergoing medical in London ahead of completing £30m move

Manchester City
Man City’s Riyad Mahrez is currently undergoing his medical in London ahead of a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli. 

This deal moved quickly over the course of the week as the Algerian first agreed personal terms with the Saudi outfit before it was reported on Wednesday that the two clubs reached an agreement on a deal worth £30m for the winger.

Sky Sports stated that Mahrez has been given permission to miss Man City’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea to finalise the move and will put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

Abdellah Boulma is now reporting that the 32-year-old is undergoing his medical in London and once complete, the transfer can move towards being finalised.

Riyad Mahrez is close to Al Ahli move
Mahrez has been a crucial player for Pep Guardiola over the last five years but his importance decreased last season. Although the Algerian star played 47 games, in which he scored 15 goals and assisted a further 13, the winger lost his place in the City manager’s best eleven.

The 32-year-old will certainly be a miss for the Premier League champions, but the former Leicester star must have been thinking that his time at City is up and with Al Ahli offering him big money to move, this summer felt like the perfect time to cash in

