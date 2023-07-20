Exclusive: “Man City want a new winger for sure” following Mahrez exit, says transfer expert

Manchester City want and need a new winger after the departure of Riyad Mahrez, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Premier League champions are set to sell Mahrez to Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli, and Romano expects they could now try to bring in a replacement out wide, though he’s not aware of anything concrete with Barcelona star Raphinha, despite transfer rumours to the contrary.

Raphinha is a similar style of player to Mahrez, as he’s left footed but plays from the right, whilst offering similar skills with his dribbling and a tendency to cut in and score some nice individual goals.

However, it would also be fair to say that the Brazil international hasn’t quite been at his best since leaving Leeds United for Barcelona last summer, so it remains to be seen if City would want to gamble on him.

Romano also added that City would try their best to keep Bernardo Silva this summer.

“Another imminent deal for City is for Riyad Mahrez to leave and join Al Ahli. The clubs are now exchanging documents on this €30m deal plus €5m add-ons, and Mahrez will sign a contract until 2027. The agreement is there, and he’ll now have his medical to become an Al Ahli player,” Romano said.

“Man City want a new winger for sure, they need one now that Mahrez is gone. However, I’m not aware of anything concrete for Raphinha as of today, despite reports.

“For Bernardo Silva, PSG keep pushing but Man City will insist to keep him at the club, they will really do their best to convince Bernardo to stay.”