Man United announce the signing of Andre Onana on long-term contract

Man United have announced the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan who will move to Manchester as part of a £47m deal.

Negotiations had been going on for weeks between Man United and the Serie A club but last week an agreement was reached on a fee of £47m, which includes £5m in add-ons.

The goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, which includes the option for a further 12 months and the Inter Milan star will replace David de Gea between the sticks at the Premier League giants.

The 27-year-old is one of the very best goalkeepers in world football and was Erik ten Hag’s first choice for the role. The pair previously worked together at Ajax and the Dutch coach will be happy to have got this deal over the line as the Cameroonian will now join the rest of the squad in the United States.

Andre Onana speaks about his move to Man United

Speaking to Man United’s media team about the move to Old Trafford, Onana said: “To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way. Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”