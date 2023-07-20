Manchester United are preparing to test Atalanta’s resolve with a bid of around £35-40million for the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund.

The Serie A giants are likely to ask for considerably more than that, but CaughtOffside understands Man Utd will look to get the ball rolling in negotiations with an offer in that ballpark to begin with.

Writing for CaughtOffside earlier this week, Ben Jacobs stated that it would likely take more like €70m for Atalanta to sell Hojlund, so it seems the clubs remain some way apart in their valuations of the talented young Denmark international.

Sources close to the deal have now indicated that a compromise could be found at around £50m, but it’s still early stages and only informal contacts have taken place between the two clubs so far.

Hojlund is, however, United’s top target now that a deal for Andre Onana is on the verge of completion, with an official announcement imminent, while player sales are also a priority for the club in what could end up being a major shake-up of Erik ten Hag’s squad.

As has been widely reported, a number of the Red Devils’ midfield players could leave, with Fred attracting interest from Fulham and Donny van de Beek in the sights of his former club Ajax. Scott McTominay’s situation is less clear and he’s not necessarily someone MUFC are actively looking to sell, but he has interest from Brighton as a potential Moises Caicedo replacement, and also has admirers at West Ham.

Onana’s arrival at Old Trafford could also fast-track Dean Henderson’s departure on a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest, though the two clubs still need to find an agreement. The player has already agreed personal terms with Forest, so there’ll be no issues there, while highly-rated Japanese ‘keeper Zion Suzuki could replace him as the team’s backup in that position.

Anthony Martial is another who could leave, with clubs from Italy and France currently interested, though with nothing currently advanced. Harry Maguire’s future remains in doubt after losing the captaincy, and his departure could also mean another signing in defence.

Axel Disasi is one name who’s cropped up a few times and he remains on the list of both United and Newcastle, while other names are also under consideration, such as Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace and young Portuguese duo Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio, of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, respectively.