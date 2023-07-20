Manuel Pellegrini returning to haunt West Ham as he plots bid for brilliant 27-year-old

Though it’s been some while since Manuel Pellegrini managed West Ham United, the experienced Chilean could be back to haunt the Hammers this summer.

Now overseeing a successful Real Betis side in La Liga, Pellegrini is looking to strengthen the verdiblancos and, to that end, is preparing a bid for one of the east Londoners brightest talents.

Although Relevo note that any transfer operation won’t be easy, Pellegrini has set his sights on a reunion with Pablo Fornals.

The player, who scored the winning goal in the Europa Conference League semi-final last season, hasn’t come out and said he wants a transfer.

Given that David Moyes often plays him out of position when he plays him at all – only 19 appearances as a starter in all competitions last season and six games where he played the full 90 minutes per WhoScored – a return to La Liga might well appeal to the Spaniard.

It will be interesting to see just how far Betis are willing to go to secure their man, as it would leave the Hammers light.

They haven’t even got out of the starting blocks themselves in terms of incoming transfers, so to lose another player before having the chance to bring in reinforcements isn’t a good look for Moyes and David Sullivan.

The flip side is if the east Londoners are able to secure a reasonable fee and lose Fornals’ wages, it gives them a little more leeway in the marketplace, though they’ll have to work hard and fast now.