New Liverpool signing may have given away who Jurgen Klopp’s next captain will be

Liverpool’s current captain Jordan Henderson is set to leave the Reds in the coming days as a move to Saudi Arabia grows closer and one of the Merseyside club’s newest stars may have confirmed the new captain.

Jurgen Klopp’s group of leaders has taken a hit in recent weeks as Henderson will follow James Milner out the exit door at Anfield. The pair have been the Reds’ captain and vice-captain over the last few years and now the Liverpool manager will have to find a replacement for both.

Following Liverpool’s first pre-season match on Wednesday, new signing Dominik Szoboszlai may have leaked the identity of the club’s new captain.

Under one of Virgil van Dijk’s post-match Instagram posts, the Hungary international commented with a copyright emoji, which many have taken as a hint that the Dutch star is the new skipper at Anfield.

Is that Szoboszlai confirming Van Dijk as the new Captain ? pic.twitter.com/5i8xzFp0N7 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 20, 2023

Van Dijk has been the third choice in the pecking order to wear the armband behind Henderson and Milner in seasons gone by and was the obvious choice for Klopp to pick.

It will be interesting, however, to see who gets the vice-captain role with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Alisson and Andy Robertson some of the names expected to be in contention.