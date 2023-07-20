Newcastle man set to leave US tour in order to complete exit

Newcastle’s pre-season plans are already underway with the squad having travelled to the United States in order to play against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton.

It will give Eddie Howe a chance to see how new signing, Sandro Tonali, beds in with his team-mates, and if the signing of Harvey Barnes can be confirmed quickly, he too could join his new Magpies colleagues.

With a Champions League campaign ahead alongside Premier League and cup commitments, it’s likely to be a tough season for the north east giants who are perhaps still one or two players short of producing a team that could go on an win the English top-flight title.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that all the while players are joining the club, there needs to be exits to balance the books but also balance out the squad.

For example, according to Newcastle World, the Magpies took five goalkeepers with them to the States.

It won’t be a surprise to understand that Howe would let at least one move on, and Newcastle World note that 32-year-old Karl Darlow is on the verge of a switch to Bournemouth.

The keeper is likely to be given permission to leave the tour and fly back to England to complete his transfer to the Cherries.

It would bring to an end his nine year association with the club – loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Hull City notwithstanding – to an end, but would allow him the opportunity to become a No.1 at Bournemouth rather than reserve at St. James’ Park.