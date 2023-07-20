Newcastle United looks a logical fit for Monaco defender Axel Disasi as he looks for a big transfer away this summer, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The France international has shone in his time in Ligue 1 and it could be that he’ll now look for a new challenge elsewhere, with Johnson explaining that a move to somewhere like Newcastle could be ideal to help him continue his development and keep him in contention for a place in the French squad.

Disasi would get the chance to play in the Champions League with Newcastle, whereas Monaco endured a disappointing campaign last term and are now out of Europe altogether.

Newcastle’s project is an exciting one, so could appeal to Disasi, though Johnson expects there’ll be other clubs interested in the 25-year-old at the moment.

“Axel Disasi continues to be strongly linked with Newcastle and I think he’d be a good get for them. He’s shown what he can do at Monaco and I think he’d only boost their Champions League aspirations,” the journalist said.

“I’m aware there’s also speculation about Allan Saint-Maximin leaving Newcastle and Eddie Howe admitting it’s linked to Financial Fair Play, so it won’t necessarily be the case that they can receive a fee for him and then reinvest it in Disasi. Monaco will be planning their summer transfer window around a player like Disasi, so they’ll demand a much higher fee than Saint-Maximin is likely to move for.

“It’ll be interesting to see if Newcastle can negotiate that price down, but they’re not the only club in for him this summer, there’s also interest from a few other big names across Europe.

“With Monaco not being in Europe in the coming season, players of Disasi’s profile do need to be playing at the highest level in order to keep developing, especially now that he’s broken into the French national set-up, he’ll want to keep that place. Moving to the Premier League could certainly be a logical fit for him.”

Newcastle have already shown real intent by signing Sandro Tonali this summer and Disasi would be another hugely promising addition to Eddie Howe’s squad.