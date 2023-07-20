Exclusive: PSG star’s transfer situation has changed, says French football expert

Marco Verratti’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain has now changed, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

While it seemed for some time like Verratti could end up finishing his career at PSG, Johnson now thinks that’s less likely as the Italy international is no longer considered as untouchable as he once was.

Verratti remains a top player and could be someone who’ll be a good stylistic fit for new manager Luis Enrique, but Johnson expects that a decent enough offer could persuade PSG to sell him this summer.

The journalist named Atletico Madrid and clubs from Saudi Arabia as potential suitors for the 30-year-old, who has had some trouble with injuries in recent years, while there have also been some concerns about how he looks after himself off the pitch.

Overall, however, it looks possible that Verratti will end up staying for a bit longer, even if his future isn’t quite as certain as it had been previously.

“Marco Verratti is another player attracting links with other clubs at the moment, and although he’s not looking to move, I do understand he was surprised at how the fans turned on him towards the end of last season as they did with the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi,” Johnson said.

“That on its own is not enough to make Verratti want out of PSG, but, equally, I don’t think PSG are as set on keeping him as an indispensable player as they have been in the past. He’s now 30 and there have been some major question-marks about his form and fitness for the last couple of years. He’s attracted some criticism for his lifestyle and a perceived lack of effort at keeping himself in the best shape, so it’s interesting that some links now with the likes of Atletico Madrid and some Saudi clubs have surfaced.

“My feeling at this moment in time is that Verratti will stay for a bit longer, as his possession-based style of play is good for what Luis Enrique will try to get PSG to do on the pitch. But if a club came in for Verratti and put some decent money on the table for him, because he is a relatively high earner and he’s not getting any younger, I think they’d be tempted.

“PSG have got to the point where they’d like to rebuild their midfield so they can function with him or without him. It previously looked like he could finish his career with PSG, but I think that’s less and less likely now – that doesn’t necessarily mean there’ll be a move this summer but I think there has been a clear softening of PSG’s stance, that’s for sure.”