Exclusive: Expert compares Chelsea target to Hazard & Benzema but warns transfer won’t be straightforward

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has discussed the recent Chelsea transfer rumours linking Lyon star Rayan Cherki with a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Johnson explained that Cherki is one of a number of Lyon’s top young talents attracting interest from big clubs around Europe, and the Ligue 1 giants probably won’t cash in on all of them.

Cherki is a huge talent and Johnson believes he may be the best homegrown player produced by Lyon since Karim Benzema, while he’s also drawn comparisons with Chelsea legend Eden Hazard.

“Rayan Cherki continues to attract speculation and the latest is that Chelsea are in for him. He’s a very exciting talent, somebody who looks to have a great career ahead of him. Similarly to Eden Hazard when he first established himself in Ligue 1, he looks very technically skilled, versatile, and he’s probably the best young player to emerge from Lyon’s youth academy for many years, possibly even since Karim Benzema,” Johnson said.

“The only problem with players at Lyon at the moment is the club’s current financial situation – they’ve had limits imposed on them by French football’s financial watchdog. Lyon now have to raise funds, but they’re also very reticent to cash in on some of their young talent.

“Castello Lukeba is of major interest to RB Leipzig now that Josko Gvardiol is nearing a switch to Manchester City, so it’s hard to imagine a situation where OL risk cashing in on Lukeba, Cherki and also Bradley Barcola, who is of major interest to a number of clubs in Europe, especially PSG.

“It’s going to be an interesting and potentially challenging summer for Lyon where all those players have major interest and I think it makes it trickier for any one deal such as Cherki to Chelsea to come off, especially as Lukeba is the one who’s furthest along in sealing a move away at this moment in time.”

Chelsea fans would surely love to see a talent like Cherki move to Stamford Bridge, with Mauricio Pochettino inheriting a struggling side which surely requires more work and investment after finishing all the way down in 12th last season.

Cherki could fit in well alongside other top young talents like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez at CFC, but it remains to be seen how easy this deal will be to get done.