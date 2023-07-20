Tottenham to battle London rivals to sign 23-year-old England international

They’ve only recently lost out on the pitch to West Ham, but now Tottenham are looking to do battle with the Hammers in the race to acquire a talented 23-year-old England international.

Although the east Londoners won the pre-season friendly in Australia 3-2, it was the Lilywhites who were on top in terms of possession and shots on goal.

Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to be happy at losing his debut match in charge of the north Londoners but it will take time for him to impose his philosophy on players that have been used to working under the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

The Australian had previously indicated that he wanted to implement an exciting style and produce a team that the supporters were proud of, and to that end, Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, needs to acquire those players Postecoglou believes will help him fulfil his vision.

A message from our new Head Coach ? pic.twitter.com/JjG4pdCEPk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 9, 2023

One of those would appear to be Chelsea’s attacking midfield star, Conor Gallagher.

Football Insider note that the Lilywhites have joined the Hammers in registering an interest, and David Moyes could be on the verge of losing out on another player that West Ham seemed favourites for.

Waiting for the Declan Rice money to come through before entering the transfer market appears to be a transfer strategy that’s going to hurt the east Londoners, particularly if the targets they were seemingly banking on securing, such as Gallagher, decide to move elsewhere.