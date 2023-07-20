West Ham’s Tim Steidten working intensively to sign two players this week

Though they’ve been ponderous and inactive in the current transfer window to date, it appears that West Ham might finally be getting their act together in terms of incoming transfers.

The Hammers looked to have been waiting for the Declan Rice transfer to Arsenal to be concluded before entering the market, but now there’s an obvious race against time as the new Premier League season begins in just over three weeks.

There are number of areas that the east Londoners need to strengthen in, and to that end, The Guardian (subscription required) are reporting on technical director Tim Steidten’s work behind the scenes to try and drive two transfers to a quick conclusion.

Currently in Australia, the first-team have enjoyed a decent start to their pre-season under David Moyes, most recently beating a Tottenham side for whom new manager, Ange Postecoglou, was making his debut on the bench.

If the east Londoners want 2023/24 to be a successful season, however, they are going to have to make a splash in the marketplace.

The Guardian say that the club are looking at Chelsea’s young left-back, Ian Maatsen, as a replacement for the outgoing Aaron Cresswell, whilst AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana remains a player of interest and someone who would be the replacement for Rice.

It remains to be seen whether Steidten can get either deal over the line.