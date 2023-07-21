Another PSG star is attacked and robbed in violent assault

The burglaries and attacks on PSG players seem to be being carried out far too often, with goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, the latest to reportedly be targeted.

With the Ligue Un champions set to depart for Japan on a pre-season tour on Saturday, it isn’t yet known if the Italian will be able to make the trip.

BBC, quoting Agence France Presse sources, note that the player and his girlfriend were tied up and robbed by several people at their home in Paris’ eighth district.

It isn’t the first time something like this has happened, with the BBC also noting that both Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria were also targeted in the past.

It’s believed that goods to the value of €500,000 were taken, though that is likely to be the least of Donnarumma’s concerns.

The ease with which these criminals were able to penetrate his private property will arguably mean that the Italian has to beef up his security arrangements.

Paris Saint-Germain themselves need to look at why these situations keep occurring to their players.

Just last season too, ultras found out where Neymar lived and began chanting to let him know that they wanted him out of the club.

The Daily Mail have also reported recently how the ultras have already let new signing Lucas Hernandez know by social media that he isn’t welcome at the club.