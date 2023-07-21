Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Gremio midfielder Bitello.

According to Gremistas, the talented young midfielder is a target for Arsenal this summer and they are expected to come forward with an official offer in the coming days.

The 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder is a prodigious young talent with a massive future ahead of him and he could be a solid long-term acquisition for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been quite active in the transfer market this summer and they have already pulled off the signings of Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

It seems that their spending spree is not over yet and Bitello could be the next player through the door.

The talented young midfielder is likely to be tempted to join a big Premier League club like Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can agree on a fee with Gremio.

The Brazilian outfit will look to recoup as much as possible for their star midfielder and the player could cost around €10 million.

For a club with Arsenal’s resources, the asking price should not be a problem and the transfer could look like a bargain in the long run.

Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players at Arsenal and the Spanish manager could help Bitello develop and fulfill his potential at the north London club.

The Gunners came close to winning the league title last year and they will look to go all the way this time around. They will be competing in the Champions league as well and they need a deeper squad.

Signings like Bitello could prove to be useful acquisitions for them when they are competing on multiple fronts next season.