Aston Villa are set to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to a report from Goal, the 24-year-old winger will sign a five-year contract with the Premier League club after turning down the offer to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr.

Apparently, Aston Villa are paying a fee of around €50 million including bonuses for the French attacker.

Diaby was in outstanding form for Aston Villa last season and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa.

The West Midlands club needed to improve their attacking options this summer and the Frenchman will add goals and creativity in the final third.

Aston Villa were overly dependent on Ollie Watkins last season and the 27-year-old clearly needs more help and support from his teammates.

Villa will be competing in Europe next season and they need a deeper squad with more quality in order to do well.

Diaby scored 14 goals and picked up 11 assists across all competitions last season and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League now.

The 24-year-old is versatile enough to play on both flanks and his versatility will be an added bonus for Aston Villa and Unai Emery.

He is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. There is no doubt that the Frenchman has the potential to justify the €50 million investment in the coming seasons.

He will look to make an immediate impact in the Premier League and the fans will certainly hope that their marquee signing can hit the ground running.